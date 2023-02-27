Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $37.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00077538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00054537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026316 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001867 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,531,217 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,333,060 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

