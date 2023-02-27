Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) is Capital Growth Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Growth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up approximately 4.2% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 1.47% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $32,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:AMR opened at $160.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day moving average is $155.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

