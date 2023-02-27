Amaze World (AMZE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.79 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003148 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Amaze World has a total market cap of $39.79 million and approximately $23,044.07 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

