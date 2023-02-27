Amaze World (AMZE) Price Reaches $0.72

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Amaze World has a total market cap of $39.01 million and $24,540.08 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.37 or 0.00426763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,784.64 or 0.28846400 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

