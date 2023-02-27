Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Holdings Trimmed by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562,125 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for 2.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 2.97% of Amdocs worth $309,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 220,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,156,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.9 %

Amdocs stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,737. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

