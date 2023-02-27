Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60. 12,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 264,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

About Ameresco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.