Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60. 12,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 264,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.
AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
