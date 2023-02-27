American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Insider Nicholas K. Akins Sells 51,034 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,808. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.50.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,034,000 after acquiring an additional 721,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.