American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.72. The stock had a trading volume of 105,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $195.13. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

