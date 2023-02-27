American Woodmark (AMWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3,874.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 298.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 41.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.