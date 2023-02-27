American Woodmark (AMWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Woodmark Price Performance
Shares of AMWD stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark
American Woodmark Company Profile
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.