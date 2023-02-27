Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

APH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after acquiring an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

