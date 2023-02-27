AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. AMREP has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP
About AMREP
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMREP (AXR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.