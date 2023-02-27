AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. AMREP has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

About AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.