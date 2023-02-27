Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Anaergia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

