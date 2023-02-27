Analysts Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Target Price at $314.80

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $302.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

