Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $14.15

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Bank of America raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at $104,751,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,896 shares of company stock worth $2,087,443. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,833,000 after buying an additional 2,111,822 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 114.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after buying an additional 3,989,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

