Annandale Capital LLC Invests $99,000 in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEE opened at $9.35 on Monday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

