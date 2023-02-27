Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,948 shares during the period. Antero Midstream comprises approximately 0.7% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $21,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 325,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,551. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

