AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $14.21 on Thursday. AppLovin has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,076,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,882,898. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AppLovin by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AppLovin by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.