Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is Brahman Capital Corp.’s 5th Largest Position

Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,850 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises 7.3% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.65% of Aramark worth $52,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,479,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. 174,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

