Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance
LON:ARBB opened at GBX 917.50 ($11.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £136.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,548.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 879.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 853.83. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 625 ($7.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,050 ($12.64).
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.