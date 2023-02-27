Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

LON:ARBB opened at GBX 917.50 ($11.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £136.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,548.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 879.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 853.83. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 625 ($7.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,050 ($12.64).

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.