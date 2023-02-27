Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.