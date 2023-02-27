Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.23

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 7320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 117.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 5,388,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 16,950.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,972,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Ares Acquisition by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,059,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,538,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,700,000 after buying an additional 800,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

