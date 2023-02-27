Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.23

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 7320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

