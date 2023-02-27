Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Ark has a market capitalization of $67.56 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004965 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003475 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,317,222 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

