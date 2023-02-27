Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ark Restaurants

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

