Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

