Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWHGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.3 %

AWH opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.89. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile



Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

