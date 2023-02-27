Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.3 %
AWH opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.89. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
