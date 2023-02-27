Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $9.47

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.95. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 211,438 shares traded.

AVDL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,983,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,120,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,664,000 after acquiring an additional 334,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

