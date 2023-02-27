Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.96 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $18.37 or 0.00077777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and $148.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00054728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026375 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,802,435 coins and its circulating supply is 324,739,715 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

