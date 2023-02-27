Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.96 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $18.37 or 0.00077777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and $148.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00054728 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010015 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026375 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003691 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001848 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,802,435 coins and its circulating supply is 324,739,715 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
