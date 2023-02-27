Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $18.43 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $17.87 or 0.00076363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.80 billion and $18.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00054405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026117 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 324,745,205 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

