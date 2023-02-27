Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Lowered to $43.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 94.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.