Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.29. The company had a trading volume of 358,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.76. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $120,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,040,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $120,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,040,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,099 shares of company stock valued at $968,680. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,958,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 381.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

