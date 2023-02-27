Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Position Decreased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Axonics comprises approximately 1.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Axonics worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $381,209.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,059.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,861. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ AXNX traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.37. 89,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,717. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06.
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
