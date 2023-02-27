B. Riley Boosts Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $45.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

