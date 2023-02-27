B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.72% of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,426,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 9.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 895,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 79.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 244,518 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 353,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 73.9% in the third quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 321,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 136,755 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

