Badger DAO Price Reaches $3.63 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00015499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $69.02 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,032,657 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

