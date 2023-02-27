Barclays Boosts PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $28.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWSC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.7 %

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PowerSchool has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -151.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PowerSchool

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,285,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 647,470 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PowerSchool by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 271,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 265,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.