Barclays Lowers Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $19.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSTK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Overstock.com Price Performance

OSTK opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

