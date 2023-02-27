Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ BECN opened at $65.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

