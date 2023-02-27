Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 32,387 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.1% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,454,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,131,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

