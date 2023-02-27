Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $58.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,511.29. 146,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,632. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,280.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,031.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,537.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 122.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

