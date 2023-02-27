Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $303.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

