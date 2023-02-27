Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,210 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,982,000 after purchasing an additional 215,083 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
IVE traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.05. 137,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,135. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.46.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
