Bend DAO (BEND) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $214.67 million and $1.30 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

