Bend DAO Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $202.52 million and $1.37 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

