Benefit Street Partners LLC Trims Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Benefit Street Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,114,548 shares during the quarter. Berry makes up about 24.3% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Benefit Street Partners LLC owned 3.59% of Berry worth $20,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Berry by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 589,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berry by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 483,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Berry by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after buying an additional 509,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 426,049 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BRY traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Berry Increases Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.83%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry news, Director Rajath Shourie bought 10,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

