Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys 257,315 Shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,315 shares during the quarter. Startek accounts for approximately 0.3% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 2.17% of Startek worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Startek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Startek by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Startek alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SRT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Startek Stock Performance

About Startek

NYSE:SRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,340. Startek, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.