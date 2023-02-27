Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 1,075,237 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075,237 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.77% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $175,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 718,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,029,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 668,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.