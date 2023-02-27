Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $237.84 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 1.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $237,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.63.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

