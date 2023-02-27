Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $97.91 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,140 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Franco-Nevada worth $97,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,862,000 after buying an additional 394,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,689,000 after buying an additional 368,842 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 728,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after buying an additional 318,805 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,378,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after buying an additional 271,919 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.11.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

FNV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.50. 108,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.25. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

