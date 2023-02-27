Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,256. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

